BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen and Stellantis create Eclipse S-Core for cars

Automakers outline Eclipse S-Core rollouts

BMW kicks things off with its Neue Klasse electric lineup (think iX3 and electric 3-Series), followed by Mini.

Mercedes-Benz will use it as the backbone for MB.OS in models like the CLA, C-Class, and E-Class EVs.

VW plans to start with high-end SUVs, Audi Q6 e-tron, and Porsche Macan, then expand further.

Stellantis is going practical by rolling out Eclipse S-Core in affordable EVs like Peugeot 3008 and Fiat Grande Panda.