BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen and Stellantis create Eclipse S-Core for cars
Big news in the auto world: BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen (VW), and Stellantis are teaming up to create Eclipse S-Core, a single operating system for their cars.
This move is all about staying ahead of Chinese tech-focused competitors and making electric vehicles smarter and more secure.
The new OS will handle essentials like sensor data, battery management, and cybersecurity.
Automakers outline Eclipse S-Core rollouts
BMW kicks things off with its Neue Klasse electric lineup (think iX3 and electric 3-Series), followed by Mini.
Mercedes-Benz will use it as the backbone for MB.OS in models like the CLA, C-Class, and E-Class EVs.
VW plans to start with high-end SUVs, Audi Q6 e-tron, and Porsche Macan, then expand further.
Stellantis is going practical by rolling out Eclipse S-Core in affordable EVs like Peugeot 3008 and Fiat Grande Panda.