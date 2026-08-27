BMW Motorrad celebrates 10 years with Brazil-built R 1300 GS

This Brazil-only ride stands out with olive-drab details, yellow pinstripes, and jungle-inspired graphics.

Each bike gets its own numbered plate (like "1/10"), making it extra exclusive.

Under the hood, you get a punchy 1,300 cc boxer engine (145hp), a big 30-liter fuel tank for long trips, and tech like Dynamic Suspension Adjustment, Adaptive Cruise Control, collision warnings, and an Akrapovic exhaust.

Plus, there's an Automated Shift Assistant for easy switching between manual and automatic, so you can just enjoy the ride.