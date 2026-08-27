BMW Motorrad celebrates 10 years with Brazil-built R 1300 GS
BMW Motorrad is celebrating 10 years of making bikes in Brazil with a super-limited R 1300 GS Adventure, just 10 bikes, each one repping a year at its Manaus plant.
It's a nod to BMW's only fully owned motorcycle factory in Brazil and a pretty cool way to mark the anniversary.
Olive-drab styling and 145hp engine
This Brazil-only ride stands out with olive-drab details, yellow pinstripes, and jungle-inspired graphics.
Each bike gets its own numbered plate (like "1/10"), making it extra exclusive.
Under the hood, you get a punchy 1,300 cc boxer engine (145hp), a big 30-liter fuel tank for long trips, and tech like Dynamic Suspension Adjustment, Adaptive Cruise Control, collision warnings, and an Akrapovic exhaust.
Plus, there's an Automated Shift Assistant for easy switching between manual and automatic, so you can just enjoy the ride.