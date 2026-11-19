BMW Motorrad launches pro-only R 12 G/S in India 25.40L
BMW Motorrad just rolled out its new R 12 G/S in India for ₹25.40 lakh (ex-showroom).
Launched on Thursday, November 19, 2026, this bike is aimed at riders who love a mix of classic looks and modern performance.
The R 12 G/S comes only in the Pro variant, blending retro enduro vibes with the latest off-road tech, taking inspiration from the legendary 1980 BMW R 80 G/S.
Boxer 1,170cc delivers 109hp 115Nm torque
Under the hood, you get a punchy 1,170 cc boxer engine delivering 109hp and 115 Nm of torque.
It's built for adventure with cross-spoke wheels, adjustable suspension, and an optional Enduro Package for even better off-road fun.
Safety isn't forgotten either: Dynamic Traction Control and ABS Pro come standard.
Plus, you get cool touches like a Light White paint job with a Light Red seat, Shift Assistant Pro for smoother gear shifts, and a three-year unlimited-kilometer warranty for peace of mind.