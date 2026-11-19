BMW Motorrad just rolled out its new R 12 G/S in India for ₹25.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

Launched on Thursday, November 19, 2026, this bike is aimed at riders who love a mix of classic looks and modern performance.

The R 12 G/S comes only in the Pro variant, blending retro enduro vibes with the latest off-road tech, taking inspiration from the legendary 1980 BMW R 80 G/S.