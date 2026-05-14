BMW Motorrad reveals near production R20 prototypes in matte black
BMW Motorrad just dropped near-production prototypes of the R20, and they're looking sharp in matte black.
Shared by CEO Markus Flasch on Instagram, these bikes now feature real-world touches like mirrors, reflectors, license plate hangers, and spoked wheels.
The R20 keeps its cool exposed shaft drive and single-seat vibe from the concept unveiled in May 2024 neon pink concept, just with a more production-ready look.
R20 gets 2,000 cc boxer engine
The R20 packs a bigger punch with a 2,000 cc air- and oil-cooled boxer engine, the largest BMW has made so far.
While exact power numbers are still under wraps, it should top the R18's 91hp.
Design tweaks include swapping out the oversized exhaust for something more practical and adding bar-end mirrors.
The official launch is expected soon, possibly at EICMA later this year, so keep an eye out if you're into big cruisers or just love fresh bike tech.