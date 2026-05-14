BMW Motorrad reveals near production R20 prototypes in matte black

R20 gets 2,000 cc boxer engine

The R20 packs a bigger punch with a 2,000 cc air- and oil-cooled boxer engine, the largest BMW has made so far.

While exact power numbers are still under wraps, it should top the R18's 91hp.

Design tweaks include swapping out the oversized exhaust for something more practical and adding bar-end mirrors.

The official launch is expected soon, possibly at EICMA later this year, so keep an eye out if you're into big cruisers or just love fresh bike tech.