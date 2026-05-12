BMW Motorrad teases stretched low-slung K 1600 reveal May 15 Auto May 12, 2026

BMW Motorrad just dropped a teaser for what looks like a fresh addition to its K 1600 lineup.

This time, the bike shows off a stretched, low-slung silhouette, moving away from the usual touring vibe and hinting at something more performance-focused.

The big reveal is set for May 15, 2026.