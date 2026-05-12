BMW Motorrad teases stretched low-slung K 1600 reveal May 15
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BMW Motorrad just dropped a teaser for what looks like a fresh addition to its K 1600 lineup.
This time, the bike shows off a stretched, low-slung silhouette, moving away from the usual touring vibe and hinting at something more performance-focused.
The big reveal is set for May 15, 2026.
Teaser leans into bagger styling
The teaser gives us a glimpse of an aerodynamic front and some sleek rear tweaks, making the bike look more streamlined and aggressive than previous K 1600 models.
It now leans into bagger-style trends, suggesting BMW wants to mix comfort with bold new style and performance.