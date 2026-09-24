BMW Motorrad to launch F 450 R streetfighter October 1
Auto
BMW Motorrad is rolling out the new F 450 R streetfighter on October 1, 2026.
Built on the same platform as the F 450 GS adventure bike, this 450-cc machine is aimed at riders looking for performance under ₹5 lakh.
It's set to take on bikes like KTM's 390 Duke R and Aprilia's Tuono 457.
F 450 R expected 420cc twin
The F 450 R sports a bold design with a muscular tank, sharp extensions, and a raised tail.
It features what looks like an underbelly exhaust, upside-down front fork for better road handling, and is expected to share its 420cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin with the F 450 GS.
You also get modern touches like a TFT display and multiple riding modes, plus it marks BMW's move away from its older G 310 lineup toward more advanced engineering.