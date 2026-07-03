BMW Motorrad unveils 2027 motorcycle lineup launching globally August 2026
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BMW Motorrad just dropped its 2027 motorcycle lineup, rolling out globally from August 2026.
The spotlight's on the M 1000 RR, which now packs a lighter, stiffer frame for better performance and grip.
Across the board, BMW is focusing on sleeker designs and smarter features.
M 1000 RR adopts sand-cast frame
The M 1000 RR gets sand-cast tech for its frame and comes standard with M Forged Wheels (carbon wheels are now optional).
The old Competition Package is out: now you pick between two simpler M Track Packages.
Meanwhile, the S 1000 RR shows off a new Edition M Sport look, USB charging pops up on more models, and the R 1300 R gets a Touring Package to make longer rides easier.