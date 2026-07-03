BMW Motorrad unveils 2027 motorcycle lineup launching globally August 2026

M 1000 RR adopts sand-cast frame

The M 1000 RR gets sand-cast tech for its frame and comes standard with M Forged Wheels (carbon wheels are now optional).

The old Competition Package is out: now you pick between two simpler M Track Packages.

Meanwhile, the S 1000 RR shows off a new Edition M Sport look, USB charging pops up on more models, and the R 1300 R gets a Touring Package to make longer rides easier.