BMW Motorrad unveils Vision K 18 concept with 1,800cc inline-six
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BMW Motorrad just dropped the Vision K 18 at Lake Como's Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este, and it's a serious departure from their usual touring bikes.
This concept is powered by a massive 1,800cc inline-six engine and takes major design cues from high-speed aircraft like the Concorde: think long, low body, six LED headlights, and six exhausts all packed into a futuristic look.
BMW concept hints at sleeker performance
The Vision K 18 isn't just for show: it hints at where BMW might take its future motorcycles.
Instead of focusing on comfort for long trips, this design is all about sleek lines and performance vibes.
Even though it's a one-off for now, you might see some of these bold ideas popping up in upcoming BMW bikes.