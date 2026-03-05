BMW Motorrad's R 1300 R Superhooligan breaks cover

This tribute bike rocks the classic number '83' and vintage racing colors, nodding to Reg Pridmore's AMA Superbike days. It's packed with upgrades: an adjustable Wilbers fork for extra lean angle, M1000 RR carbon front wheel and calipers, Ilmberger carbon parts, Akrapovic titanium exhaust with a carbon silencer, and some slick milled footrests.

It will be showcased alongside some classic BMW motorcycles

Under the hood is a 1,300cc boxer-twin engine pushing out 145hp—good for up to 275km/h.

Racer Nate Kern will take it to the track in the Mission Foods Super Hooligan series (March 5-7).

If you're at Daytona, you'll also spot it alongside restored BMW classics from back in the day.