BMW patents iX4 coupe style electric SUV design in India
BMW has patented the design for its new electric SUV, the iX4, in India.
Unveiled globally last month, the iX4 is basically a sportier, coupe-style version of the iX3 and marks BMW's third Neue Klasse EV.
iX4 offers up to 828km
The iX4 rocks a sharp coupe silhouette with an angled roofline and fresh rear bumper.
Built on BMW's 800-volt platform, it offers two battery sizes (82.6 kWh or 108.7 kWh) and can go up to 828km on a single charge.
The top M60 xDrive trim does 0 to 100km/h in just 3.9 seconds.
Expected to be priced around ₹90 to 95 lakh if it launches here, it will take on other luxury EVs with options like the 40 xDrive, 50 xDrive, and high-performance M60 xDrive when it goes on sale internationally in March 2027.