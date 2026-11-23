The iX4 rocks a sharp coupe silhouette with an angled roofline and fresh rear bumper.

Built on BMW's 800-volt platform, it offers two battery sizes (82.6 kWh or 108.7 kWh) and can go up to 828km on a single charge.

The top M60 xDrive trim does 0 to 100km/h in just 3.9 seconds.

Expected to be priced around ₹90 to 95 lakh if it launches here, it will take on other luxury EVs with options like the 40 xDrive, 50 xDrive, and high-performance M60 xDrive when it goes on sale internationally in March 2027.