BMW plans gasoline, hybrid, electric and hydrogen models through 2027
BMW has big plans through 2027, rolling out everything from classic gasoline and diesel models to plug-in hybrids, electrics, and even hydrogen models.
Big launches kick off late 2026 with the revamped 3 Series with combustion engines and the all-electric iX4, moves meant to keep BMW in the fast lane against Mercedes and Audi.
BMW iX1 skips facelift for RWD
2027 brings some head-turners: an electric M3, a second-generation X7 (plus an expected iX7), and a fresh Alpina 7 Series.
The i3 Touring is likely to debut alongside a traditional 3 Series Touring.
The X1 gets its usual update with conventional drivetrains, but the iX1 skips its facelift for a new rear-wheel-drive setup with better motors and batteries.
Meanwhile, BMW is phasing out models such as the Z4 and 8 Series to focus on what is next.