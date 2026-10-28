BMW reaches 1 million driverless moves with Embotech AFW system

BMW has reached a pretty cool milestone: 1 million vehicles have now been moved around its factories without any drivers.

This is all thanks to their Automated Driving In-Plant (AFW) system, which they built with Swiss tech company Embotech and started as a 2022 pilot at Plant Dingolfing.

These self-driving systems are now handling about 3,500 car transfers every day at several big BMW plants, including Dingolfing, Leipzig, Regensburg, and the Mini Plant Oxford.