BMW recalls 4,630 R18 motorcycles citing reverse gear fire risk
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BMW is recalling approximately 4,630 R 18 motorcycles from the 2021-2024 model years because a part in the optional reverse gear can let in moisture and might cause overheating, or even a fire.
The issue affects bikes built between September 2020 and July 2024.
BMW offers free replacements and reimbursements
The recall started after problems popped up in humid areas, including one US case.
BMW will swap out the faulty reverse gear units for free at dealerships.
Dealers will be notified on October 14, and owners will get official letters by November 27.
If you've already paid for repairs, you can get reimbursed; just hang onto your receipts.