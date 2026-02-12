BMW recalls 575,000 cars globally due to fire risk

The recall covers popular models like the BMW 3/4/5 Series, X3/X4, Z4, 2 Series Coupe (through July 2022), and even some Toyota Supras (2021 through July 2022). In rare cases, a worn-out starter switch can overheat or short-circuit—raising the chance of a fire while driving.

Repairs are free: BMW dealers will replace the starter motor at no cost.

No repair-duration estimate has been provided.

Owners will get official notices starting March 24, and the recall will be searchable by VIN starting then.