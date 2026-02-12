BMW recalls 575,000 cars globally due to fire risk
Auto
BMW is recalling about 575,000 cars globally because a faulty starter relay could cause fires.
The issue was found after customer complaints and affects vehicles made between July 2020 and July 2022.
Affected models and chances of fire
The recall covers popular models like the BMW 3/4/5 Series, X3/X4, Z4, 2 Series Coupe (through July 2022), and even some Toyota Supras (2021 through July 2022).
In rare cases, a worn-out starter switch can overheat or short-circuit—raising the chance of a fire while driving.
Dealers will replace the starter motor at no cost
Repairs are free: BMW dealers will replace the starter motor at no cost.
No repair-duration estimate has been provided.
Owners will get official notices starting March 24, and the recall will be searchable by VIN starting then.