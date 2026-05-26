BMW recalls C Evolution scooters in US over connector defect
BMW is recalling every 2017 and 2018 C Evolution scooter sold in the US about 116 in total, because of a wiring defect that could lead to serious safety problems.
The problem centers on the 12-volt plug connector, which can corrode if water gets in, potentially causing it to eventually escalate into a thermal event.
Dealers notified last week
Dealers were notified last week, and owners will be notified on or about July 6, 2026.
BMW will fix the scooters by adding better weatherproofing to prevent future issues, and owners who already had repairs performed may be eligible for reimbursement if they can provide sufficient evidence.
If you own one of these scooters, you can check your VIN on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration database or call BMW North America for help.
This move shows BMW is taking rider safety seriously and acting fast to address risks.