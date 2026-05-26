BMW recalls C Evolution scooters in US over connector defect

Dealers notified last week

Dealers were notified last week, and owners will be notified on or about July 6, 2026.

BMW will fix the scooters by adding better weatherproofing to prevent future issues, and owners who already had repairs performed may be eligible for reimbursement if they can provide sufficient evidence.

If you own one of these scooters, you can check your VIN on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration database or call BMW North America for help.

This move shows BMW is taking rider safety seriously and acting fast to address risks.