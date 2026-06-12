BMW reveals M concept Neue Klasse previewing electric M3 Auto Jun 12, 2026

BMW just showed off the M Concept Neue Klasse at Le Mans, a sneak peek at its first-ever fully electric M3.

This concept packs four electric motors for all-wheel drive and a beefy 100 kWh-plus battery built for steady power.

The tech and design are super close to what we'll see in the actual production model, which is set to launch in 2027.

It's a big moment as BMW's iconic M series goes electric.