BMW reveals M concept Neue Klasse previewing electric M3
BMW just showed off the M Concept Neue Klasse at Le Mans, a sneak peek at its first-ever fully electric M3.
This concept packs four electric motors for all-wheel drive and a beefy 100 kWh-plus battery built for steady power.
The tech and design are super close to what we'll see in the actual production model, which is set to launch in 2027.
It's a big moment as BMW's iconic M series goes electric.
Aerodynamic details and nubuck interior
The M Concept Neue Klasse blends bold, futuristic looks with nods to old-school BMW: think shark-nose front and ducktail spoiler.
Aerodynamic details like V-shaped hood vents and a rear diffuser made from natural-fiber composites keep things sleek.
Inside, you get bucket seats and a roll bar wrapped in black nubuck leather, giving off major race car energy while staying true to BMW heritage.