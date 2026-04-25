BMW shows iX3 Flow with E Ink hood in Beijing
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BMW just showed off its iX3 Flow Edition at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show, and it's bringing color-changing cars a step closer to reality.
Instead of wrapping the whole car, BMW has built E Ink panels right into the hood for better durability, making this futuristic feature more practical for everyday use.
iX3 flow switches 8 grayscale patterns
The iX3 Flow can switch between eight grayscale patterns with just a button press.
It's already passed BMW's tough engineering tests, so it's not just a flashy concept anymore.
This model is a real move toward seeing color-shifting cars on actual roads.