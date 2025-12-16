This BMW concept might arrive in India in production guise

The BMW Speedtop concept car boasts a distinctive shark-nose design with sharp lights and an illuminated kidney grille. It also features dual-tone, 14-spoke alloys and winglets, taking inspiration from the Skytop concept. The interiors are equally luxurious with dual-tone leather upholstery, a dual-tone leather headliner, an illuminated boot, and leather accents.

The BMW Speedtop concept car is said to be powered by the brand's most powerful V8 engine. This detail is likely to create a lot of buzz among automotive enthusiasts. However, since the car is still in its concept stage, we will have to wait for an official showcase to know more about its performance and other specifications.