This BMW concept might arrive in India in production guise
What's the story
BMW has patented its futuristic Speedtop concept car in India. The move comes after the vehicle's debut at the 2025 Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este, an event celebrating historic automobiles at Lake Como, Italy. The patent hints at a possible launch of this exclusive model in the Indian market. Initially limited to just 70 units globally, the patent suggests that BMW may increase production for India.
Looks
Design and interior features
The BMW Speedtop concept car boasts a distinctive shark-nose design with sharp lights and an illuminated kidney grille. It also features dual-tone, 14-spoke alloys and winglets, taking inspiration from the Skytop concept. The interiors are equally luxurious with dual-tone leather upholstery, a dual-tone leather headliner, an illuminated boot, and leather accents.
Engine
Engine and performance
The BMW Speedtop concept car is said to be powered by the brand's most powerful V8 engine. This detail is likely to create a lot of buzz among automotive enthusiasts. However, since the car is still in its concept stage, we will have to wait for an official showcase to know more about its performance and other specifications.