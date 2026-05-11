BMW teases 1st Alpina concept 'Vision' at Villa d'Este
BMW just teased its first Alpina concept since taking over the brand earlier this year.
Called Vision, this sleek grand tourer coupe is making its debut at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este, a fancy car show known for wild prototypes.
Vision's long wheelbase and smooth roofline give off serious 8 Series coupe vibes, and while it's just a concept for now, there's a good chance it could actually hit production.
BMW plans Alpina as limited-edition ultra-luxury
BMW is aiming high with Alpina: think limited-edition, ultra-luxury cars that stand out.
The Vision appears to hint at quad exhausts, while Alpina plans updated 20-spoke wheels and hand-painted side stripes for future models.
This concept shows how BMW wants to keep Alpina exclusive but also push design forward, placing it right between regular BMWs and Rolls-Royce in the luxury lineup.