BMW teases 1st Alpina concept 'Vision' at Villa d'Este Auto May 11, 2026

BMW just teased its first Alpina concept since taking over the brand earlier this year.

Called Vision, this sleek grand tourer coupe is making its debut at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este, a fancy car show known for wild prototypes.

Vision's long wheelbase and smooth roofline give off serious 8 Series coupe vibes, and while it's just a concept for now, there's a good chance it could actually hit production.