BMW India to launch 14 new products, expand retail network
What's the story
BMW is planning to launch 14 new products in India and expand its retail presence to 50 cities by the end of calendar year (CY) 2026. The move comes after the company reported its best-ever first-half performance this year. In an interview with Moneycontrol, Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO of BMW Group India, said that all the models launched so far this year have been sold out.
Strategic growth
Brar says product strategy is helping BMW in India
Brar said, "We announced around 25 products at the beginning of the year. Of that, we have launched 11, which have given us very good results."
He added that all these models are sold out and there are still 14 more to go, including electric models.
This aggressive product strategy is helping BMW strengthen its position in India's luxury car market.
Market penetration
BMW to enter 10 more cities this year
Along with expanding its product portfolio, BMW is also widening its retail reach.
Brar said the company plans to enter 10 more cities this year and have a presence in 50 cities by the end of CY26.
The new markets include Pondicherry, Mysore, Hubballi, Nashik, Jalandhar, Jodhpur, and Guwahati.
The company will also add 19 touchpoints across the country this year as part of its expansion plan.
Sales forecast
BMW's highest-ever first-half sales in India
BMW's expansion plans come after its highest-ever first-half sales in India.
The company sold 9,075 cars between January and June, up 17% year-on-year (YoY).
Brar attributed this success to a stronger focus on brand building and customer experience rather than just product launches.
Looking ahead, he expects the festive season to play a major role in driving demand with around 12-13% of annual volumes coming during this period.