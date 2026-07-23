BMW to skip 2026 Paris Motor Show citing cost cutting
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BMW is sitting out the 2026 Paris Motor Show as part of its cost-cutting push.
The move comes after a recent profit warning, with the company pointing to "weakening demand in China and the fallout from the Middle East conflict."
New CEO Milan Nedeljkovic is steering BMW through some tough times, focusing on saving where it counts.
Major brands confirmed for Paris show
Even without BMW, the Paris show will stay busy: Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Volkswagen, Ford, Hyundai, and Stellantis brands like Fiat and Opel are all confirmed.
Renault's Dacia and Alpine will join too. So if you're into cars or just want to see what legacy automakers are up to during this industry shakeup, there's still plenty happening on the floor.