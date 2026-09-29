BMW to unveil redesigned 3 Series with mild-hybrid tech globally
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BMW is set to globally unveil its redesigned 3 Series sedan on September 30, 2026.
Sticking with combustion power, the new model gets updated four- and six-cylinder engines paired with mild-hybrid tech to meet emissions rules.
Production kicks off in November at BMW's Dingolfing plant.
BMW 3 Series styling and performance
The new look borrows from BMW's Neue Klasse style: think slimmer kidney grille, sleeker lights, and a modern cabin featuring a Panoramic Vision display, plus a central touchscreen.
For speed fans: the M350 xDrive packs a punchy B58 inline-six engine with 437hp, sprinting from 0 to 100km per hour in just 4.1 seconds.
A plug-in hybrid version might also be on the way soon.