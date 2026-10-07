BMW unveils 2027 3 Series with Neue Klasse design

Under the hood, you get either a punchy 255-horsepower turbo engine or a beefy 437-horsepower inline-six in the M350 xDrive.

The 330 and 330 xDrive hit up to 250km/h when wearing sport tires, and the M350 xDrive is electronically limited to 250km/h.

Inside, there's a massive 17.9-inch display that replaces most buttons for a cleaner vibe.

Plus, BMW is adding cool extras like "Drift Moment" (for those rear-wheel thrills), advanced driver assists, and touch-sensitive steering, all aiming to blend classic driving fun with modern tech.