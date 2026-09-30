BMW unveils 2027 i3 50 xDrive with EPA 468-mile range
BMW just pulled the wraps off its 2027 i3 50 xDrive sedan, an all-electric ride built on the Neue Klasse platform.
Hitting US roads in early 2027 with a starting price of $62,850, this EV promises an impressive EPA-estimated range of 753km, enough to keep up with rivals like the Mercedes C-Class.
BMW i3 delivers 463hp
With dual motors delivering a combined 463hp and handy features like bidirectional charging and Plug and Charge support, the i3 is built for both speed and convenience.
Inside, you'll find a huge 17.9-inch touchscreen running BMW's new iDrive system (with Alexa voice control), plus BMW's own maps with Google Places integrated and a built-in Video app for entertainment.
If you want even more power, keep an eye out for the high-performance i3 M60 xDrive coming later in 2027.