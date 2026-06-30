BMW unveils 5th-generation X5 with all-electric iX5 and digital interior
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BMW just dropped the fifth-generation X5 SUV, and it's bringing some major upgrades: think a sleek new look, a fully digital interior, and way more choices under the hood.
The big news? The iX5 is BMW's first all-electric version of this luxury ride, joining options like plug-in hybrids, classic gasoline and diesel engines, and even a hydrogen model coming soon.
BMW applies Neue Klasse design
The new X5 rocks BMW's Neue Klasse design language for a fresh vibe inside and out.
The cabin is fully digital with advanced connectivity features. Basically, it feels like driving the future.
With these changes, BMW's clearly aiming to blend style with innovation for anyone who wants their drive to feel both premium and planet-friendly.