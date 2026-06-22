BMW unveils bold M concept Neue Klasse at Le Mans
BMW just dropped its bold new M Concept Neue Klasse at Le Mans, blending classic motorsport vibes with futuristic design.
Think big wheel arches, a V-shaped hood with real air intakes, and eye-catching yellow lights inspired by its race cars.
The Monza Red metallic paint is a fresh touch that stands out.
Concept previews M3 launching this year
This concept is basically a preview of the upcoming M3, set to launch later this year.
You'll get options: a traditional straight-six engine or an all-electric version powered by 4 motors for sharp handling and quick moves.
Inside, it's all about performance: racing bucket seats in bright colors and five-point harnesses make it feel track-ready.
BMW's pushing electrified power without losing its racing DNA, thanks to an 800-volt setup and over 100 kWh battery capacity.