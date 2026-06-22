BMW unveils bold M concept Neue Klasse at Le Mans

Concept previews M3 launching this year

This concept is basically a preview of the upcoming M3, set to launch later this year.

You'll get options: a traditional straight-six engine or an all-electric version powered by 4 motors for sharp handling and quick moves.

Inside, it's all about performance: racing bucket seats in bright colors and five-point harnesses make it feel track-ready.

BMW's pushing electrified power without losing its racing DNA, thanks to an 800-volt setup and over 100 kWh battery capacity.