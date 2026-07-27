BMW's long-wheelbase X5 and iX5 SUVs are finally here

The long-wheelbase versions of the X5 and iX5 feature a 130mm longer wheelbase, bringing the wheelbase length to 3,165mm.

This gives these models more cabin space, especially for rear-seat passengers.

The added length also makes the SUVs look more elegant from the side and improves their road presence.

The exterior design has been updated with diagonal LED lighting signatures and additional light strips near kidney grille area for a deeper lighting effect.