BMW's long-wheelbase X5 and iX5 SUVs are finally here
What's the story
BMW has unveiled the long-wheelbase versions of its new-generation X5 and all-electric iX5 SUVs, exclusively for the Chinese market. The models are based on the brand's Neue Klasse platform and feature a stretched wheelbase for improved rear-seat comfort, road stability, and overall premium appeal. The company hasn't confirmed if these models will be available outside China.
Design enhancements
Both SUVs have a 3,165mm wheelbase
The long-wheelbase versions of the X5 and iX5 feature a 130mm longer wheelbase, bringing the wheelbase length to 3,165mm.
This gives these models more cabin space, especially for rear-seat passengers.
The added length also makes the SUVs look more elegant from the side and improves their road presence.
The exterior design has been updated with diagonal LED lighting signatures and additional light strips near kidney grille area for a deeper lighting effect.
Tech features
A new panoramic iDrive system
The interior of the long-wheelbase X5 and iX5 has been revamped with a cleaner, more modern layout.
It features a new monochromatic theme, refined surfaces, and premium materials like slate and glass.
Both front and rear seats have been redesigned for improved comfort.
The cabin also gets the new Panoramic iDrive system with BMW Operating System X, a floating central touchscreen, and a passenger display for the first time in an X5 model.
Entertainment
The SUVs get Theatre Screen and Panoramic Vision
The long-wheelbase X5 and iX5 also get a 31.3-inch Theatre Screen with 8K streaming, gaming, and video call capabilities.
This feature was first seen on the BMW 7 Series before making its way to select markets' long-wheelbase 5 Series Sedan models.
The cabin flaunts Panoramic Vision, a windshield projection system with three fixed tiles in the driver's line of sight and up to six customizable widgets on the right side for added convenience.
Performance
The iX5 promises up to 1,000km of range
The electric iX5 model comes with BMW's sixth-generation eDrive technology and a massive 141kWh battery pack. It is said to deliver up to 1,000km of range on the Chinese CLTC test cycle.
Both models come standard with adaptive two-axle air suspension for enhanced ride comfort and stability.
The long-wheelbase X5 and iX5 are expected to be launched in China in early 2027.