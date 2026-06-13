BMW unveils Neue Klasse electric M concept at Le Mans Auto Jun 13, 2026

BMW just pulled the wraps off its M Concept Neue Klasse at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, giving us a first look at their next-generation electric performance car.

With bold lines, a shark-nose front, wide wheel arches, and eco-friendly materials like natural fiber in the splitter and diffuser, this concept is rumored to hint at the future electric M3.