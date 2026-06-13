BMW unveils Neue Klasse electric M concept at Le Mans
BMW just pulled the wraps off its M Concept Neue Klasse at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, giving us a first look at their next-generation electric performance car.
With bold lines, a shark-nose front, wide wheel arches, and eco-friendly materials like natural fiber in the splitter and diffuser, this concept is rumored to hint at the future electric M3.
Sporty interior and 4 electric motors
The car stands out with yellow race-inspired lights and slick 3D Track Lights on the bumpers.
Inside, it's all about sporty vibes: think Merino leather bucket seats, black nubuck details, and red motorsport accents.
Power comes from four electric motors paired with a high-capacity battery and BMW's "Heart of Joy" system for precise control and energy recovery, showing BMW is serious about fast, fun EVs.