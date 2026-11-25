BMW updates X7 range with CLAR-based electric iX7 in 2027
BMW's flagship SUV is getting a major update. Say hello to the iX7, an all-electric version of the X7, launching in 2027.
The new lineup will still include powerful gasoline options (like an Alpina V8), but the spotlight is on the iX7, built on BMW's upgraded CLAR platform.
iX7 expected to exceed 805km
The iX7 is expected to travel over 805km on a single charge thanks to a battery pack with a capacity of up to 150kWh and an 800-volt system.
Inside, you'll find high-end touches like a Panoramic Vision display.
Design-wise, think bigger grilles and modern lighting inspired by the latest 7 Series.
The new X7s will go up against rivals like Mercedes-Benz GLS and Audi Q9, while the electric iX7 aims to take on Range Rover Electric and Mercedes-Benz EQS.