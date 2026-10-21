BMW's 1st electric 3 Series wagon spotted near Nurburgring
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BMW's first-ever electric 3 Series wagon, the i3 Touring, was just spotted testing near the Nurburgring.
It looks a lot like the i3 Sedan but has its own twist with a redesigned roofline and tailgate.
Set to launch next year, it is shaping up to be a fresh alternative for anyone tired of SUVs.
i3 Touring retains 17.9-inch screen
The i3 Touring will pack in tech from the sedan: think a huge 17.9-inch touch screen and BMW's Panoramic Vision digital dash.
While its range will be a bit less than the sedan's impressive 912km, thanks to extra weight, it will still handle long trips with fast charging.
This wagon is part of BMW's bigger push into electric cars.