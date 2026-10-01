BMW's 2027 3 Series i3 50 $61,500 undercuts M350 xDrive
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BMW just dropped its 2027 3 Series lineup, and here's the twist: the electric i3 50 xDrive starts at $61,500, about $4,400 less than the gas-powered M350 xDrive.
This lines up with what experts have been saying: EVs are finally catching up on price, and even beating their gasoline siblings.
i3 468-mile range beats M350 450
The i3 isn't just about saving money: it goes farther too.
You get up to 753km per charge (plus a super-fast charge that adds 335km in 10 minutes), while the M350 xDrive tops out at 724km per tank in all-wheel-drive guise.
BMW's clearly betting big on electric, showing they're serious about making EVs more affordable and practical for everyone.