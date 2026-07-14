BMW's 2027 electric M3 retains iconic badge; the M3 nameplate turned 40 in 2026
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BMW's electric M3, arriving in 2027, will stick with the iconic "M3" badge, so no "iM3" rebrand.
This move celebrates the M3's 40th anniversary (2026) and settles rumors about a name change.
The new model is built on BMW's M Neue Klasse concept and will be the only M3 option until a fresh inline-6 version comes out in 2028.
Frank van Meel defends electric M3
BMW M boss Frank van Meel summed it up at Goodwood: "An M3 was always an M3... That doesn't change even if it's electric."
Alongside the electric version, BMW is likely to roll out sporty new variants like the M350 xDrive and i3 M60 xDrive, giving fans more choices whether they're into gas or electric power.