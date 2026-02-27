BMW's 2027 model lineup leaked: M2 gets AWD, more EVs

The i3 will now be the entry-level 3 Series

The 3 Series is getting a refresh, swapping out the M340i xDrive for a new M350 xDrive. There are also fresh electric versions like the i3 40 xDrive and i3 50 xDrive.

BMW's Neue Klasse range expands with three trims of the iX3, and the leak also lists a coupe-style iX4.

For those into bigger rides, there's an all-electric iX5 60 xDrive on the way.

And while details on the luxury 7 Series are still under wraps, expect a powerful new M760 V8—though V12 engines will stick to Rolls-Royce only.