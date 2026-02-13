BMW's Alpina reveals new logo, signaling a fresh start
BMW just dropped a new logo for Alpina, its high-end brand now going solo under the BMW Group.
This move comes after BMW's 2022 acquisition and signals Alpina's spot between classic BMWs and ultra-luxe Rolls-Royce.
The updated badge keeps Alpina's signature throttle body and crankshaft icons but swaps out the old red-blue shield for a cleaner navy-and-white vibe.
The circular design uses BMW's new typeface that the company debuted last month (January 2026), tying it in with recent tweaks to BMW's own branding.
Alpina is all about mixing comfort with serious performance.
Expect cars built at upgraded BMW plants, those iconic 20-spoke wheels, classic colors, and plush leather interiors.
The first cars rocking this new look are set to debut later in 2026.