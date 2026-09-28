BMW's G50 3 Series drops this week with i3 cues
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BMW's new 3 Series, the G50, is dropping this week with a bold redesign inspired by the electric i3.
While it shares some style cues with the i3, it sticks to its own CLAR platform.
Expect a sleeker look both inside and out, as BMW pushes the classic sedan into its next chapter.
BMW cabin goes digital with M350
Inside, you'll notice fewer buttons and more digital displays (think modern and minimal).
The new M350 xDrive brings a stronger inline-six engine and will eventually offer rear-wheel drive.
Europe's diesel-fueled M340d is dead, and the future of diesels looks increasingly uncertain.
Production moves from Munich to Dingolfing, highlighting BMW's eco-focus: 25% of materials used are recycled.