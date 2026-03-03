BMW's M2 xDrive is coming to the global stage
BMW is bringing an all-wheel-drive (AWD) version of its M2 sports car, called the M2 xDrive, to the global stage in late 2026.
It'll pack a punch with a 3.0L twin-turbo inline-six engine, at least 473hp, and reports expect about 600 Nm of torque—plus hints of even more power on the way.
The xDrive will only come with an 8-speed automatic
Unlike the rear-wheel-drive (RWD) M2, the xDrive will only come with an 8-speed automatic and BMW's rear-biased AWD system—meaning you still get that classic sporty feel but with extra traction for all conditions.
Expect it to be a bit heavier than the RWD model.
Production expected to begin by mid-2026 in Mexico
Production is expected to begin by mid-2026 in Mexico.
The AWD version is expected to cost slightly more than today's RWD model (₹1.03 crore in India), but you're getting extra tech and performance for your money.