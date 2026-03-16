BMW's M3 Touring 24H race car is no joke
BMW turned an April Fools's joke into reality after fans loved the idea of an M3 Touring race car.
What started as a playful post on April 1, 2025, is now set to hit the track at the legendary 24 Hours of Nurburgring in May 2026.
The racing version was greenlit last summer and built in just eight months, a quick turnaround for something that began as an April Fools's joke.
The M3 Touring 24H packs a serious punch
The M3 Touring 24H is basically a souped-up wagon with real racing chops: up to 590hp from its turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six and a carbon-fiber body that keeps it looking sharp.
It will race in May 2026 (SPX / experimental class) at the 24 Hours of Nurburgring, with pro drivers Jens Klingmann, Ugo de Wilde, Connor De Phillippi, and Neil Verhagen behind the wheel.
The car is covered in comments from people who reacted
BMW even covered the car in comments from people who reacted to their original prank post, so if you joked about wanting this car last year, your words might be riding shotgun at the Nurburgring!