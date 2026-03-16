BMW's M3 Touring 24H race car is no joke Auto Mar 16, 2026

BMW turned an April Fools's joke into reality after fans loved the idea of an M3 Touring race car.

What started as a playful post on April 1, 2025, is now set to hit the track at the legendary 24 Hours of Nurburgring in May 2026.

The racing version was greenlit last summer and built in just eight months, a quick turnaround for something that began as an April Fools's joke.