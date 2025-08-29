Bridgestone builds special Potenza Sport tires for Lamborghini Fenomeno

The Fenomeno's custom tires are sized for extreme grip—265/30 ZRF21 up front and massive 355/25 ZRF22 at the back—to handle its insane acceleration (0-100km/h in 2.4 seconds) and top speeds over 350km/h. Track fans can even opt for semi-slick versions.

These Potenza Sports have Run Flat Technology, so you can still drive up to 80km at 80km/h even with zero air pressure—a real lifesaver if things go wrong at high speeds.

Plus, Bridgestone used virtual simulation to cut tire development time in half and reduce waste, making the process faster and more eco-friendly.