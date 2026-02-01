Budget 2026-27: ₹1,500cr set aside for PM e-drive scheme
The government just set aside ₹1,500cr in the 2026-27 Budget for the PM E-DRIVE scheme, keeping its focus on getting more electric vehicles (EVs) on Indian roads.
The ₹1,500cr allocation is lower than the FY25-26 budgeted ₹4,000cr, but it follows steady investment—₹993cr went into the scheme last year.
What is the PM e-Drive scheme?
PM E-DRIVE, launched in late 2024 with a two-year budget of ₹10,900cr, is all about making EVs mainstream.
There's over ₹3,600cr in subsidies for battery-powered rides—think scooters, e-rickshaws, ambulances and even trucks.
Plus, the plan supports charging stations at nearly 90,000 spots across India.
It's a big push toward cleaner transport and ditching fossil fuels for good.