Budget 2026-27: ₹1,500cr set aside for PM e-drive scheme Auto Feb 01, 2026

The government just set aside ₹1,500cr in the 2026-27 Budget for the PM E-DRIVE scheme, keeping its focus on getting more electric vehicles (EVs) on Indian roads.

The ₹1,500cr allocation is lower than the FY25-26 budgeted ₹4,000cr, but it follows steady investment—₹993cr went into the scheme last year.