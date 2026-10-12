Bugatti Tourbillon endured Spain heat above 45 Celsius, 1,800hp

Before Spain, the Tourbillon also survived blazing Dubai heat (over 50 Celsius, 122 Fahrenheit) and freezing Swedish cold (minus 30 Celsius, minus 22 Fahrenheit), with engineers using over 200 sensors to track how it coped.

As engineer Daniel Rios Hidalgo put it, these tests are all about making sure "We are delivering cars all over the world."

Only 250 cars will be made (starting in 2026), each starting at €3.8 million ($4.26 million) before taxes, and every single one is already spoken for.