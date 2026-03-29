Bugatti unveils 1-off W16 Mistral 'Caroline' tribute to owner's daughter
Bugatti just revealed the W16 Mistral "Caroline," a one-off hypercar created as a personal tribute to the owner's daughter; the W16 Mistral model itself marks the end of Bugatti's W16 engine era.
Built through Bugatti's Sur Mesure customization program, "Caroline" stands out with its color-changing lavender paint and design inspired by flowers and high fashion.
Hand painted wing and embroidered interior
From its violet carbon lower body to the hand-painted wing featuring lilac gradients and "Caroline" written across it, this car is all about thoughtful details.
Inside, white and midnight leathers mix with purple accents, floral embroidery, and carbon fiber.
Even the gear selector features Bugatti's iconic "Dancing Elephant" sculpture, blending tradition with extreme personalization for something truly unique.