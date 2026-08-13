Bugatti unveils Destrier 1-off hypercar for Monterey Car Week debut
Bugatti just revealed the Destrier, a one-off hypercar that turns high-performance engineering into a work of art.
While it packs the same carbon fiber monocoque and powertrain as the Bolide, with the W16 engine tuned to 1,578hp, this car is all about style over raw speed.
It's set to make its first appearance at Monterey Car Week in August 2026, and yep, it's already been spoken for.
Sapphire Celeste finish and luxury interior
Finished in Sapphire Celeste, a deep blue with diamond-like sparkle, the Destrier is Bugatti's lowest-ever car at just 3.28 feet tall.
Signature details like a wide oval grille, wraparound windshield, and Chiron Profilee-inspired rear wing give it serious presence.
Inside, you get warm brown leather, copper-threaded fabric, and hammered aluminum touches on a yoke-style steering wheel, showing off Bugatti's focus on luxury craftsmanship and innovation.