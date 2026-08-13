Bugatti unveils Destrier 1-off hypercar for Monterey Car Week debut

Bugatti just revealed the Destrier, a one-off hypercar that turns high-performance engineering into a work of art.

While it packs the same carbon fiber monocoque and powertrain as the Bolide, with the W16 engine tuned to 1,578hp, this car is all about style over raw speed.

It's set to make its first appearance at Monterey Car Week in August 2026, and yep, it's already been spoken for.