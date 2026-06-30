Bugatti unveils W16 Mistral Blanc Eternel with KPM porcelain accents
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Bugatti just dropped the W16 Mistral Blanc Eternel, a one-of-a-kind hypercar featuring real porcelain accents (yes, actual porcelain) thanks to a collaboration with Berlin's KPM.
The all-white look with bold black lines isn't just for show; it's a tribute to Bugatti's legendary quad-turbo W16 engine, which powers this beast.
Bugatti retires W16 for V16 hybrid
This is only the second time Bugatti has teamed up with KPM (the first was 15 years ago on the Veyron Grand Sport).
With the Mistral marking the final chapter for their iconic W16 engine, Bugatti is now gearing up for a new hybrid era: think V16 engine plus three electric motors.
It's a big shift, but classic Bugatti style isn't going anywhere.