Bugatti unveils W16 Mistral Blanc Eternel with KPM porcelain accents

Bugatti retires W16 for V16 hybrid

This is only the second time Bugatti has teamed up with KPM (the first was 15 years ago on the Veyron Grand Sport).

With the Mistral marking the final chapter for their iconic W16 engine, Bugatti is now gearing up for a new hybrid era: think V16 engine plus three electric motors.

It's a big shift, but classic Bugatti style isn't going anywhere.