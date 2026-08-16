Buick debuts Electra L7 in China about $25,000, 436-mile claim
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Buick just dropped its new Electra L7 electric sedan in China, and it's turning heads for its price, about $25,000.
Designed for budget-minded drivers, the L7 packs an 800-volt system and an 80.6-kilowatt-hour battery that claims up to 702km of range on a single charge.
Electra L7 fast charging China-only
The Electra L7 isn't just about range; it can gain 451km of charge in just 10 minutes and goes from 0 to 100km/h in 5.6 seconds thanks to a punchy 378-horsepower motor.
Inside, you get a huge AR head-up display, a big infotainment screen powered by Qualcomm tech, advanced driver assists with lidar, and even Nappa leather seats on higher trims.
Sadly for US fans, tariffs mean this feature-packed EV is staying exclusive to China, for now.