Buick debuts Electra L7 in China about $25,000, 436-mile claim

The Electra L7 isn't just about range; it can gain 451km of charge in just 10 minutes and goes from 0 to 100km/h in 5.6 seconds thanks to a punchy 378-horsepower motor.

Inside, you get a huge AR head-up display, a big infotainment screen powered by Qualcomm tech, advanced driver assists with lidar, and even Nappa leather seats on higher trims.

Sadly for US fans, tariffs mean this feature-packed EV is staying exclusive to China, for now.