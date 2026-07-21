Burstner launches Habiton X off-grid van with 188-hp turbodiesel
Burstner just dropped the Habiton X, a compact camper van made for outdoor lovers who want to go off the grid.
Built on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter AWD and powered by a 188-hp turbodiesel engine, it's ready for rough roads with optional all-terrain tires and steel wheels.
First shown in 2025, it's now rolling out as Burstner's answer to rugged travel.
Sliding bathroom becomes bed, €89,000
The coolest part? The sliding bathroom transforms: at night it extends into a full-length bed, and during the day it slides back to make room for a four-seat dining lounge.
There's also a foldaway sink and toilet for easy showers.
You get two beds without needing pop-outs, plus options like solar panels, lithium battery, waterless toilet, and an extra pop-up roof if you want to sleep four.
Starting at €89,000 (about $101,575), this van is all about smart design and adventure-ready vibes.