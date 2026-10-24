BYD brings Denza to India with November 13 launch
BYD is bringing its luxury car brand Denza to India for the first time, with a launch set for November 13.
The spotlight will be on two models: the Denza D9 MPV and the sporty Z9 GT.
Originally started as a joint venture between BYD and Mercedes-Benz, Denza is now fully owned by BYD and has already made waves in markets like China and Europe.
D9 MPV, Z9 GT specifications
The Denza D9 MPV is aiming to take on big names like Toyota Vellfire, packing a 103 kWh battery for up to 520km range and expected to cost around ₹85-90 lakh.
The Z9 GT turns heads as an all-electric four-door shooting brake with a massive 1,140hp and up to 600km range.
With these launches, Denza is clearly betting big on high-end electric rides for Indian drivers looking for something premium and powerful.