BYD chairman says company aims to overtake Toyota by 2031

BYD to ramp Blade battery production

In 2025, BYD sold 4.6 million vehicles (sixth in the world), while Toyota was way ahead with more than twice that.

To catch up, BYD needs to seriously boost production and get stronger in markets outside China—especially since price wars at home have hurt domestic sales.

Its plan? Ramp up production of their Blade Battery (known for safety and energy-density advantages) and keep pushing into new countries like Brazil, Britain, and Australia.

Wang summed it up: battery production is critical if it wants to meet future vehicle sales and hit that top spot.