BYD expects Seal U SUV India launch late 2026, 45-50L
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BYD, a big name in hybrid cars, just announced that its Seal U SUV is expected to launch by late 2026.
Also called the Sealion 6 in some countries, it's expected to cost around ₹45-50 lakh and will go up against rivals like the Jetour T2 PHEV.
Seal U hybrid delivers 1,200+ km
The Seal U runs on an electric-first hybrid system with a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine, two electric motors, and an 18.3 kWh Blade battery, delivering over 1,200km of total range.
Inside, you get ocean-inspired design vibes, a large rotatable touchscreen, vegan leather seats, and advanced safety features.
India-spec details may differ from the global version.