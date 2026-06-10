BYD expects Seal U SUV India launch late 2026, 45-50L Auto Jun 10, 2026

BYD, a big name in hybrid cars, just announced that its Seal U SUV is expected to launch by late 2026.

Also called the Sealion 6 in some countries, it's expected to cost around ₹45-50 lakh and will go up against rivals like the Jetour T2 PHEV.