BYD India raises select EV prices by ₹50k to ₹1L
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Starting July 1, 2026, BYD India is bumping up prices for select electric car models by ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh.
The hike hits popular models like the ATTO 3, SEALION 7, and SEAL.
If you're eyeing certain ATTO 3 or eMAX 7 variants though, their prices aren't changing.
BYD cites inflation and tech investment
BYD says rising input costs and inflation are behind the increase.
It's also putting more resources into expanding its network and bringing in better tech across India.
As Rajeev Chauhan from BYD put it, these changes help it "invest in technology, customer experience, and network expansion," while keeping up with market realities.