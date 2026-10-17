BYD unveils Atto 8 in Paris with 9-minute 10%-97% charge

The Atto 8 runs on BYD's next-generation lithium iron phosphate battery, which means better performance even when it's cold out.

It supports super high charging speeds (up to 1,500 kW), but you'll need one of BYD's new fast-charging stations (3,000 are planned worldwide in the next year).

The SUV also comes with two all-electric powertrains and a premium look.

As BYD Executive Vice President Stella Li put it, this tech is all about making EVs easier for everyone.

Orders open in early 2027!