BYD unveils Atto 8 in Paris with 9-minute 10%-97% charge
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BYD just dropped its new Atto 8 electric SUV at the 2026 Paris Motor Show, and the big news is its crazy-fast "Flash Charging."
You can juice up from 10% to nearly full (97%) in only nine minutes, basically as quick as filling up a gas tank.
Atto 8 runs on LFP battery
The Atto 8 runs on BYD's next-generation lithium iron phosphate battery, which means better performance even when it's cold out.
It supports super high charging speeds (up to 1,500 kW), but you'll need one of BYD's new fast-charging stations (3,000 are planned worldwide in the next year).
The SUV also comes with two all-electric powertrains and a premium look.
As BYD Executive Vice President Stella Li put it, this tech is all about making EVs easier for everyone.
Orders open in early 2027!